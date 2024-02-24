Andrew John Cowan also pleaded guilty to taking an indecent photo of a child under the age of 16.
Cowan asked the young girl, who is under the age of 12, to send him a photo of her chest and told her he was naked on the toilet.
He will be sentenced on April 2 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Cowan knew the girl through a club in the island.
He was in a message chat group with her on Instagram.
Cowan initially sent messages to the girl, simply saying ‘Hi’.
He then asked her to follow him on Instagram.
On one occasion, he messaged the child asking: ‘What are you doing?’
Cowan then said he was ‘naked on the toilet’.
He sent another message saying: ‘I’m naked, I’m lying on my bed lol.
‘You don’t want to see.’
He then asked the child to send him a picture of her bed.
On another occasion the child said that Cowan sent her a photo of a ‘hairy nipple’.
Police later compared this to Cowan’s own body and it was believed to have been a photo of his own nipple.
Cowan then sent a message saying: ‘Show me what’s down your top.
‘We’ll both show.
‘I won’t tell anyone.’
The court heard that Cowen encouraged her to send him a picture of her breasts in another message.
The girl refused but Cowan then asked her if she would show him in person, and added: ‘Can I see down your top? Please, just once.’
The child told Cowan her age but he again asked to see down her top, and then tried to call her numerous times on Instagram but she didn’t answer. He was subsequently arrested and during a police interview answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
An indecent image of a different girl was also found on a device at his home, which was assessed at level one using the Copine scale, which assesses the severity of images from one to five, with five being the most severe.
Mr Swain said that other devices belonging to Cowan, who lives at Ballaughton Manor Hill in Douglas, were still being analysed by police, but this was not due to be completed until March.
The messaging offence can only be heard in summary court.
Cowan’s defence advocate said that they could not wait indefinitely for the analysis of the other devices and asked for sentencing for the current offences to proceed after a probation report has been prepared.
The court heard that the prosecution is preparing a Sexual Offences Prevention Order which will be applied for when sentencing takes place. Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction for the image offence.
No bail application was made and Cowan is remanded in custody at the Isle of Man Prison.