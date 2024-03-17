Matthew John Francis Richards was another defendant who was caught as part of a covert operation called ‘Nightjar’ by the police.
The 33-year-old will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set. Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Richards had been in Jaks bar on Loch Promenade, on July 14 last year.
Undercover police officers spoke to Richards, who introduced himself as ‘Rob’ and agreed to provide them with some ‘sniff’.
He gave them a phone number and then took them to Granville Street nearby.
Richards gave an officer a wrap of white powder in exchange for £100.
It was later tested and found to be 0.6 grams of cocaine.
On August 24, one of the officers called Richards on the number he had given them and arranged to meet outside the Front Porch bar in Duke Street. Richards arrived in a green Mitsubishi car and handed over 3.2 grams of cocaine in exchange for £420.
On August 27, the officers used the same phone number to arrange another meet with Richards, again outside the Front Porch.
This time he sold them a wrap containing 0.6 grams of cocaine, for £100.
Richards, who lives at Anagh Coar Road, was arrested and told police: ‘I screwed up. I got into gambling debt, it’s my fault.’
During an interview at police headquarters, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and Richards will be sentenced at the higher court on April 12.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, obey a curfew from 11pm to 5am, surrender his passport, and not to leave the island without court consent.