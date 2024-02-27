A motorist has appeared in court charged in connection with a collision that left a man with severe head injuries.
Jackson Joseph Paul, aged 34, of Palace Road is charged with causing seriously bodily harm to another person by driving a vehicle on a road dangerously.
The 29-year-old casualty was transferred by air ambulance to a hospital in Merseyside.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and on Monday appealed to any members of the public who may have been in the Harbour Road area at the time and feel they may have information which could assist enquiries.
Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court that the collision has left a man seriously injured, with a bleed on the brain following his head hitting the road and is being treated in Walton Hospital, Liverpool.
Committal proceedings will be held on April 23.
Mr Paul was granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions not to contact witnesses, to live at his mother’s address in Peel, not to enter Harbour Road and not to leave the island without court consent.