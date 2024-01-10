A 35-year-old man has appeared at Douglas Courthouse charged with importing around £100,000 worth of cannabis to the island.
Richard Cain was arrested at Ronaldsway Airport on Monday, January 8.
Mr Cain was represented in court by duty advocate Winston Taylor, who said that his client was ready to enter a plea.
However, prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said that further investigations were still taking place, which could result in more charges.
The prosecutor asked for the case to be adjourned until January 23.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood granted the adjournment without a plea being entered, to allow time for any further allegations to be made.
Mr Cain, whose address was only listed as the United Kingdom, made no bail application and was remanded in custody at the Isle of Man Prison.
The case will be due for mention in court on January 16, as the defendant can only be remanded for a maximum of eight days without a court appearance.
The Isle of Man Constabulary had previously reported on its Facebook page that luggage containing the cannabis had been identified on the carousel at the airport by police dog Harley, during a joint operation by The Isle of Man Constabulary and Customs.