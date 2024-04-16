Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Fayle was on Harris Promenade in Douglas on November 19, at 3.10am.
He was being arrested in relation to other matters but as he was being put in a police van, he became aggressive, pulling away and making verbal threats.
Fayle, who lives at Prince's Avenue in Douglas, refused to move his legs to allow police to close the van door and was eventually Pava sprayed.
He kicked out striking one officer in the chest.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client was currently on remand in relation to other matters so sentencing options were limited.
Mr Wood said that Fayle said he had only kicked out recklessly after being Pava sprayed, though he accepted the police had been entitled to use the spray on him.
Magistrates sentenced the defendant to 28 days custody with no order for prosecution costs.