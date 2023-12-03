A man who has admitted assaulting two police officers has had his sentencing delayed while a medical report is prepared.
Brogan Keith Misselbrook has also pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and theft.
The 20-year-old was due to be sentenced on Thursday, November 23, however, acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the case be adjourned until December 14, as Misselbrook was scheduled to meet with the Northern Wellbeing Service.
We previously reported how Misselbrook was arrested after he left Ellan Vannin Fuels on Peel Road without paying for goods.
Staff called the police due to concerns for him as he was seen to be bleeding heavily from a hand injury.
As he was being arrested, Misselbrook spat in the face of a female officer and kicked another on the thigh, while he was being restrained using Pava spray.
Misselbrook, who lives at Murray's Road in Douglas, is currently subject to a two-year probation order, imposed in November 2021, for offences of threatening behaviour and provoking behaviour at the Mitre Hotel in Ramsey.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that legal aid would not fund a psychiatric report but his client was due to see the Northern Wellbeing Service, who would prepare a report.
Bail continues.