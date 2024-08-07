A 41-year-old man has been remanded in custody after breaching a restraining order for a second time.
Steven Paul Wheeler was given a 12 month restraining order on April 30, prohibiting him from contacting his ex-girlfriend.
That resulted in him being put on probation for a year.
Despite that, prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Wheeler had attempted to contact the woman six times by phone on July 24, using numbers she had not recognised.
She recognised his voice and hung up.
In court on Tuesday, August 6, Wheeler, who lives at Woodville Terrace in Douglas, admitted breaching the order again.
He appeared from custody, having been arrested, and was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
Mr Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates adjourned sentencing until October 1.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded in custody.