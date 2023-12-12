Lee Cowell grabbed his former partner by the neck several times, despite not being allowed to contact her.
He pleaded guilty to three breaches as well as a domestic abuse offence and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Cowell was released from prison on September 16 last year
As part of the release terms he was prohibited from contacting his ex-partner or entering her address.
Despite this, Cowell went to her Ramsey home on September 14 this year, where they drank together and he stayed overnight.
The following morning, they finished off some alcohol and Cowell went to buy some more.
The woman said that when he returned, she was concerned because he had bought Bacardi, which she said affected his behaviour.
He told her: ‘It’s my drink. I’m good on it, I’m fine.’
However, later Cowell grabbed the woman by the face and covered her mouth, preventing her from breathing.
She said that he stopped, but then grabbed her again, by the neck, causing her to fear that he was trying to kill her.
Cowell suddenly apologised but then grabbed her again and covered her face and mouth, stopping her breathing.
The woman said that he did this a number of times, stopping to apologise, but then repeating it.
He then left and the woman had suffered a swollen face and painful throat, saying she had difficulty swallowing or talking.
Cowell, who lives at Darragh Passage in Douglas, was arrested and during a police interview answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, bearing in mind the defendant’s previous convictions, the breach of his licence, and the circumstances of the latest offences.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood agreed that the case would have to go to the higher court.
Magistrates committed Cowell to the Court of General Gaol Delivery where he will make his first appearance on December 15.
No bail application was made and he is remanded at the Isle of Man prison.