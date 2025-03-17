A 32-year-old Anagh Coar man has been put on probation for a year for cocaine possession.
Nathan Alexander Orme was caught with £330 worth of the class A drug after running from police.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were called to a disturbance at Quids Inn, on Loch Promenade in Douglas, on September 5 last year.
Orme was said to have been removed from the bar.
When police officers arrived, he ran off but was caught in Market Street and detained.
The defendant was forcibly restrained on the ground and a plastic container fell out his pocket.
It contained eight wraps of white powder, which was later identified as 3.3 grams of cocaine, valued by police at £330.
Orme, who lives at Anagh Coar Road, was interviewed and handed in a prepared statement denying that the drug was his.
He was already subject to a probation order imposed in November, for common assault, after he threw a drink in the face of a woman at Quids Inn.
On Thursday, March 13, Orme was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who asked magistrates to either let the current probation order continue, or re-sentence her client to a new one.
Ms Shimmin said that the defendant was working with the Drug and Alcohol Team and there had been a relatively small amount of drugs involved.
‘He is trying to get back into college and become a better member of society,’ said the advocate.
Magistrates revoked the previous probation order and issued a new one, meaning Orme will now be on probation until March 2026.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £20 per week.