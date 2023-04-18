Eric Anglin, aged 31, of Queen Street, Castletown, has appeared in court charged with driving while under the influence of drugs.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on December 16.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers who asked for an adjournment, saying that a potential technical defence had been raised and passed to the prosecution.
The allegation involves Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a cannabinoid found in cannabis.
The case was adjourned until April 25.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.