A 53-year-old man from Merseyside has been charged with manslaughter after the death of woman on Douglas’ Central Promenade.
The man will appear in Court tomorrow (Monday, April 1).
The incident happened at around 9.20pm on Friday near the The Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino on Central Promenade, near to the junction of Palace View Terrace.
A 57-year-old woman, who was visiting from the Merseyside area, was involved in an ‘altercation’ and sadly died at Noble’s Hospital despite ‘continued efforts to save her life,’ police said.
Police are now appealing for further information from the public.
In a statement today (Sunday), Detective Superintendent Stephen Maddocks, who is leading the investigation said: ‘I would like to thank the public for their help in relation to this matter.
‘A number of witnesses have come forward following my appeal yesterday and I would encourage any other people who have yet come forward to do so.
‘I am interested to hear from anyone who saw the man and woman in their 50’s, together with another man and woman in their 20’s, who had a small child with them.
‘I am particularly interested to hear from anyone who saw the group as they passed the Castlemona Shops and their actions as they passed the Palace Hotel & Casino, which is where the Majestic Chinese Restaurant is located and the patrons inside the restaurant may well have witnessed an altercation between them.
‘I am also keen to speak to a Filipino couple who were stood at the bus stop outside the Palace Hotel near to Palace View Terrace around 9pm on the Friday March 29.
‘Again, I appeal to any vehicle driver, either a member of the public or a taxi driver travelling along Central and Queens Promenade between 9pm and 10pm who may have dash cam footage to come forward. Specialist Police Family Liaison Officers are supporting the family at what is a very difficult and sad time.’
Part of Central Promenade was closed to traffic and pedestrians following the incident on Friday night.
Officers put a cordon in place near The Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino and placed road signs on the route informing drivers and pedestrians of the closure.
Pictures from the scene showed several emergency service vehicles inside the cordon.
The force issued an update online at around 9am on Saturday morning confirming the road had reopened to traffic.
The Coroner has been informed, the police said.
Members of the public can call Police Headquarters on 631212 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.