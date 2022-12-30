Daniel John Carpenter, aged 41, of no fixed address, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He is charged with one count of possessing indecent images of children.
The offence is alleged to have been committed between April 19 and December 20, 2022.
Mr Carpenter was represented in court by advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said that the case was in its infancy and police were still analysing devices.
No bail application was made and Mr Carpenter is remanded in custody.