A 36-year-old from Essex who headbutted a man at Bar Logo has been fined £900.
In court, he admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Doe was at the Parliament Street night club in Ramsey on June 30.
He initially got into an argument with another male in the bar and was seen pouring a drink on the floor.
Doe then headbutted the male to the side of the face which sparked a melee.
This was broken up and the police were called.
When officers arrived, Doe went to a nearby alleyway, then climbed up onto the roof of the Plough pub, and ran onto the roof of Ravioli House.
He came down into a courtyard and was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, during an interview, the defendant said he had drunk around five double vodkas with apple juice and claimed he could not remember his actions.
When asked why he had tried to evade police he said that he didn’t know.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s co-operation with police in interview and his guilty plea.
Ms Shimmin said that Doe wanted to apologise to Bar Logo and the public who witnessed his behaviour.
The court heard that the defendant, who lives at Hunting Gate in Colchester, has no previous convictions.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine and costs forthwith or face up to 60 days in jail in default of payment.