A 23-year-old Port Erin man has admitted drug dealing and has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Ryan Kyle Shaw pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Shaw first came to police attention on January 14, when they saw him driving at Ballagawne Road in Colby, at 12.35am.
Officers reported that he was driving at speed, and on the wrong side of the road.
He was subsequently stopped and during a search of the car, police found a JD Sports bag containing 97.8 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £1,956.
The drug was packaged into individual wraps and Shaw’s fingerprints were later found on the wrapping.
His mobile phone was analysed and evidence was found of him being concerned in supplying the drug between September 2022 and January 2023.
Messages were found which showed details of him weighing drugs, arranging meets, delivering drugs, and taking payments.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Shaw, who lives at Magherchirrym, was represented in court by advocate Jane Gray, who agreed that sentencing should take place at the higher court.
Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Shaw to the higher court.
A probation report will be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions that the defendant live at his home address, contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.