A 26-year-old man has admitted drug-driving twice in three days.
Jake Douglas Rhodes had cannabis in his system the first time, then cannabis and benzoylecgonine, a derivative of cocaine, on the second occasion.
He will be sentenced on May 4 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police first saw Rhodes as he was driving a LDV Maxus minibus on December 16, at Peel Road in St John’s.
He was described as crossing double white lines on more than one occasion as he headed towards Peel.
Police stopped him and reported a smell of cannabis, and that Rhodes, who lives at Crosby Terrace, had red, glazed eyes and small pupils.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis.
A blood sample taken at police headquarters later produced a result of 2.4.
The legal limit is two.
On December 19, officers came across Rhodes in the same vehicle, parked outside the Co-op in Crosby.
A smell of cannabis was again said to be present and he told police he had smoked it the day before.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and benzoylecgonine.
Blood was taken which later produced results of 2.1 for cannabis, and 189 for benzoylecgonine, for which the limit is 50.
The court heard that, on December 22, Rhodes was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years, after admitting driving while under the influence of cannabis on September 3.
Defence advocate John Wright said that Rhodes said he had been using cannabis for anxiety and ADHD, and that the levels were at the lower end of the scale.
Mr Wright pointed out that there is no scientific evidence regarding how the levels of the drug affect driving, in the way that there is for alcohol.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.