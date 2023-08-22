Stuart James Morris, aged 41, of Church Road Marina, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with a domestic abuse offence.
It is alleged to have been committed between April 15 and May 13.
He was represented in court by duty advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge.
The court heard that Mr Morris will be instructing advocate Stephen Wood going forward and an adjournment was agreed until September 21.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to contact the complainant or to enter the road she lives at.