A man has admitted driving under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
James Myles Ormerod told police he had taken the class A drug the day before.
The 26-year-old, who lives in Llanelidan in Wales, will be sentenced on November 26, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that police were on patrol on May 28, at 5.35pm, when they saw Ormerod driving a Vauxhall Astra.
He was said to be going around Ballakillowey Roundabout multiple times.
Police followed him and stopped him on Church Road in Port Erin.
Officers reported that the defendant’s pupils were constricted.
A breathalyser test proved negative but a drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine.
Ormerod told police he had taken the drug the night before.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken, which was sent to the UK for analysis and later produced a reading of 56 for benzoylecgonine, above the legal limit of 50.
The court heard that Ormerod, who previously lived in the island, already has 11 points on his driving licence, imposed in December 2023, for careless driving, failing to report an accident and having no insurance.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client had been dropping off a friend in Port St Mary, and admitted using cocaine the night before.
Mr Kermode said that Ormerod had only been marginally over the limit, and had been given a second sample of blood, which he could have opted to have tested himself, but had not done.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and his co-operation with police.
Mr Kermode said that Ormerod still owed nearly £4,000 in fines and compensation from his previous offences, and asked the court to consider a probation report, which would assess his client for community service, if any new fines could not be added to the outstanding amount.
He said that the report would also look into whether the community service could be done in Wales.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that any new fine would be made payable forthwith, bearing in mind that the defendant was no longer a resident on the island.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with a condition for the defendant to reside at his home address.