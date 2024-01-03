A 40-year-old man has admitted being involved in importing nearly a kilo of cocaine to the island.
Peter Phillip Sean Nulty was arrested after a parcel containing a fridge was intercepted by police and the class A drug was found inside.
He pleaded guilty to being concerned in production of the drug to the island, possessing cocaine, and possessing criminal property, namely £8,920 in cash.
Sentencing will take place at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that, as part of an ongoing operation, police had identified a suspicious package which was due to be delivered to an address in Laxey via Ship2Man.
It was addressed to ‘Jessica Summers’ and was found to contain a fridge.
Inside the fridge was 994.9 grams of cocaine, valued by police at £99,490.
‘Jessica Summers’ was found to be an alias being used by 21-year-old Rosemary Ellen Burgess of Old Laxey Hill in Laxey.
We previously reported that Burgess had pleaded to being involved in importing the cocaine, possessing £31,000 worth of cannabis with intent to supply, attempting to possess £37,000 worth of cannabis with intent to supply, and money laundering in relation to £400 in cash.
She is due to be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 12.
Data from Burgess’ phone was analysed and messages were found between her and Nulty which implicated him.
While in prison, Burgess wrote a letter to another party, trying to get them to warn Nulty.
The letter said ‘Tell P to clear everything or he’s f****d as well.
‘They can see deleted phone messages.’
Nulty’s home, at Tynwald Street in Douglas, was searched and cash totalling £8,920 was found, as well 0.4 grams of cocaine.
He was interviewed but remained silent throughout.
Nulty handed in a prepared statement claiming he had never contacted Burgess and denied using Ship2Man.
Prosecutor Ms Cubbon submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery. Defence advocate Helen Lobb agreed that it should go to the higher court, but said that her client had been holding the cash rather than laundering it.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined jurisdiction and committed Nulty to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, where he will make his first appearance on January 12.
No bail application was made and he is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.