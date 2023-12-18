A 61-year-old man has admitted having a loaded shotgun in a public place after an incident in Sulby.
David Thomas George pleaded guilty to the firearms offence and will be sentenced on February 8 after a probation report has been prepared.
A second charge, of carrying a firearm with intent, was withdrawn by the prosecution in light of the guilty plea.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that police went to George’s home, at Snugborough Avenue in Union Mills, intending to arrest him on December 6, regarding an unrelated matter.
He didn’t answer the door but his vehicle was outside and police believed he was inside.
However, they did not have sufficient grounds to enter the property so they left.
The following day, at 11.40am, George was seen at Sulby Reservoir car park in a vehicle.
Officers went there and blocked the exit.
George then started moving his vehicle towards the police, then stopped a short distance away.
Officers reported that he was leaning down, appearing to be reaching for something in the passenger side footwell.
He was then seen waving frantically and holding his head in his hands.
George then started revving his engine and moving slowly towards the exit.
Officers approached his car but he rolled up the window.
They then saw a double barrel shotgun in the footwell of the car.
The defendant was removed from the vehicle and the gun was found to be loaded with two cartridges, with the safety off.
As he was arrested, he told police: ‘I was thinking about it.’
It was said that he was referring to harming himself rather than anyone else, as a note was also found.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Mr Connick submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client did have a certificate for the shotgun, but this had been revoked since his arrest.
Ms Lobb said that an air rifle had also been seized from a locked cabinet at George’s home, after he had shown them where it was.
The advocate said that her client had complied with the police and accepted he didn’t have a lawful excuse for having the firearm with him.
Ms Lobb asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, but said that it was not considered that a psychiatric report would be of assistance.
She added that George had a brother and partner on the island who could provide him with support.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that the defendant report to police headquarters once a week, contact probation, and not leave the island without court consent.