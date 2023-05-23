Jack Anthony Willis Hutchinson, aged 28, of Albany Street, Douglas, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He is charged with breaching a domestic abuse order, resisting arrest, property damage, provoking behaviour, being drunk and disorderly, and three counts of assaulting a police officer.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on May 9.
He was represented in court by duty advocate Jane Gray, who asked for an adjournment until May 25 to allow time to view police body-worn camera footage.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.