Ryan Lee Daly, aged 24, of Cronkbourne Village, appeared in court this week charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on February 12 at a taxi rank in Victoria Street, Douglas.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that it is alleged that the victim suffered three fractures to the lower jaw.
The case was adjourned until April 4 at the request of defence advocate Stephen Wood, who said that legal aid was being finalised.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address and not to leave the island without court consent.