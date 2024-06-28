Gavin James Laing, of Withington Court, admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on May 18, at 2:15 am, Laing was refused entry to 1886 Bar and Grill, due to his level of intoxication.
More police officers arrived and he asked them: ‘Are you English?
‘Arrest me then you c**ts.‘
Officers granted him his wish and he was subsequently arrested.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client's guilty plea and said that he had initially asked for footage of the incident, as he had little recollection of it.
‘However Mr Laing is prepared to accept the prosecution facts,’ said Mr Taylor.
The advocate went on to say that his client had now stopped drinking alcohol and wanted to apologise for his actions.
Mr Taylor said that Laing was trying to join the armed forces.
Deputy high bailiff Rachel Braidwood told the defendant: ‘You can have no complaint that you weren't given ample opportunity to leave the area and go home.
‘Security staff are under no obligation to give you a reason as to why they ask you to leave.‘