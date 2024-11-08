A 40-year-old man has denied assault causing grievous bodily harm following a fight during which a man’s ear was allegedly bitten off.
Gavin William Patterson denied the offence when he appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday by video link.
A previous court hearing was told that Mr Patterson was involved in a fight with the other male, during which he allegedly bit off a substantial portion of his ear.
The ear had been reattached but had failed to heal and had been amputated, so the alleged victim is disfigured.
On Friday, defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client, who lives at Taubman Terrace in Douglas, admitted a fight had taken place but denies he was responsible for the injuries the other man suffered.
A trial has been set for July 21 next year which is due to last five days. Mr Patterson was remanded in the meantime.