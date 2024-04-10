Police are investigating an assault in Douglas which left a man needing hospital treatment for his injuries.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at around 1.30am on Monday (April 8) in the area of Esplanade Lane.
It is believed that the people involved were speaking with each other earlier in the evening in Jaks Bar, and may have walked on the seaward side of the Promenade towards Marmaris takeaway before the assault.
A police spokesperson said: ‘If you saw anyone who you believe may have been involved, or any incident within Jaks Bar, or saw any males having an argument in the area just prior to this time, or witnessed the assault, please contact on 631212, quoting reference 97/2769/24.
‘If you live in the area and may have CCTV or doorbell footage, or had a vehicle parked in the area which may have captured dashcam footage, please also contact police.’