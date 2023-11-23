A 56-year-old man who punched another customer in front of his family at a Strand Street shop has been fined £500 for common assault.
John Alan Cooper assaulted the man in Dealz and was also ordered to pay his victim £250 compensation.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Cooper was at the Douglas store on November 5, at 1pm.
He was said to be related to the victim and words were exchanged between the two men.
Cooper then slapped the man around the back of the head, before punching him in the face, causing a cut to his lip.
The incident was witnessed by staff and captured on CCTV.
Police later went to Cooper’s home, at Close Y Locker in Union Mills, and arrested him.
He said: ‘I knew you were coming. He pushed my son so I punched him.’
Cooper then claimed that he had said ‘pushed’ and not ‘punched’.
When interviewed by police, he argued that he had no blood on his hands and challenged officers on their medical expertise.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that the two men had a personal history and that Cooper had said that the victim had grabbed his son during a previous incident, and that he was being a protective father.
‘He regrets hurting the complainant and wishes he had handled it in a different way,’ said the advocate.
‘He realises he should have called the police instead of taking matters into his own hands.
‘He has apologised to staff who witnessed the incident.’
Ms Lobb went on to say that Cooper was working full-time, had no recent convictions and was a carer for his son.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘You have assaulted somebody in a shop in the middle of the day.
‘Members of the public as well as staff would have been present.’
Cooper was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £25 per week.