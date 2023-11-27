A 24-year-old Colby man who was celebrating his birthday has been fined £260 for being drunk and disorderly.
Joseph James Michael Bibby was also banned from purchasing or being sold alcohol for three months after admitting the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a 999 call was received from staff at 1886 bar in Regent Street on October 28, at 12.55am.
Security staff said that a drunk male was threatening to kill people.
Officers arrived and found Bibby shouting and swearing at the bouncers.
Police tried to engage with him but he was aggressive and told them: ‘Don’t f****** come near me.’
Bibby, who lives at Ballakillowey Road, was described as having dilated pupils and smelling of alcohol.
He then made off onto Loch Promenade and jumped over a wall into the sunken gardens, as he shouted: ‘F*** off, people die because of you.’
Officers stopped him and he was subsequently arrested.
The court heard that Bibby has previous convictions for drink-driving in 2019, and for being drunk in a public place in 2022, when he was found wandering an elderly persons’ residential complex.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said: ‘Mr Bibby had been out celebrating his birthday and would like to apologise for his actions.
‘He accepts the amount of alcohol he consumed was excessive.’
Ms Lobb went on to say that it was out of character and that the defendant wanted to apologise to police and staff at 1886.
The advocate said that Bibby was currently looking for work and asked the court not to ban him from entering licensed premises, saying this may restrict his employment opportunities.
Ms Lobb said that Bibby’s family would help him with the fine and he would pay them back.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘I’m sure it doesn’t take me to tell you that this was completely unacceptable behaviour.
‘Security staff and police are there to keep people safe and it is unacceptable for you to be swearing at them in the street.’
Bibby was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £250 per month.