A 31-year-old domestic abuser has been sentenced to one month and 10 days in prison.
Steven Adam England, formerly of Snaefell Road in Douglas, admitted common assault on a female as well a domestic abuse offence.
A Domestic Abuse Protection Order, prohibiting the defendant from contacting the complainant, was also issued.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that England had been in a relationship with the complainant from July 2021.
On May 13, the woman called police saying that England had been refusing to leave and had threatened to burn her house down.
He had left by the time officers arrived and the woman said that she had initially picked him up from his home, but he had been grumpy and clearly been drinking.
England was then said to have started swearing and raising his voice to the woman and her daughter, saying he was going to break a table.
He also told her: ‘If you call the police I'll burn the house down.‘
The woman's daughter said that England had also said: ‘Manx c****. When I take a punch I say "is that the best you can do?" I'm meant to be a boxer.
‘Do you want me to break that table even more ? ‘
On May 19, police were called again after the woman said England had turned up at 8.30am and had drunk four cans of cider.
He then poured water over her and pushed her daughter, causing her to fall over and bang her head.
After being arrested, during an interview, England said: ‘If it was the other way around, it would be different wouldn’t it.
‘I didn’t know water was a weapon?‘
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client had already spent two weeks on remand and intended to leave the island upon his release.
Ms Lobb said that England's behaviour had been born out of frustration and had not been assisted by his intoxication.
The advocate said that the former couple had been in a relationship since 2021 and this had been a short period of eight days when the domestic abuse had occurred.
Ms Lobb said that there had been no physical violence and that the reason for the push had been that England had had hot coffee thrown over him.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced England to one month for domestic abuse and 10 days for the common assault, to run consecutively.
She also issued the Domestic Abuse Protection Order which will run until further notice.