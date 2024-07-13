A man who ‘ranted and swore’ at his ex-partner while he had a knife in his hand has been given a suspended sentence.
Daniel Andrew Quayle also took the woman’s car without her consent, even though he was banned from driving.
He admitted provoking behaviour, driving while disqualified, taking a vehicle without consent, and having no insurance.
The 39-year-old had initially denied the offences but changed his pleas to guilty eight days before a trial was due to be held.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced him to 22 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also made him the subject of a two year suspended sentence supervision order.
Quayle, who lives at Cooil Drive in Douglas, was said to have taken a car belonging to his former partner after a row at her home in Foxdale on February 4.
He was said to have been ‘ranting and swearing’ while holding a knife.
The Vauxhall Zafira was later found abandoned in a field in Lhergy Cripperty in Union Mills.
Quayle was banned from driving in February 2023 for two years.
A probation report recommended supervision as the most appropriate sentence for the latest offences.
Defence advocate Paul Glover handed in letters of reference for his client and asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas, albeit entered late in the day.
Mr Glover said that it had been a relatively short distance driven and there had been no collision, damage, or injury caused.
The advocate urged the court to follow the recommendation of the probation report, saying that alcohol, and decision making while intoxicated, were a theme in his client’s offending, but probation could assist him.
Mr Glover said that there was a significant risk of Quayle losing his job if he went to custody, and that there had been no further offences since February, although there had been a bail breach.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Quayle: ‘It’s clear to me that you need to face up to the negative effects your alcohol misuse has on you, your relationships, and your offending.’
Ms Braidwood referred to a program of work which had been outlined by probation and said that she was prepared to suspend the sentence.
Quayle was also given a further two year driving ban with an order to take an extended test at the end of it, and ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs, which he agreed to pay at a rate of £100 per month.