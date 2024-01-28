A 20-year-old man who resisted arrest has been put on probation for 12 months.
Joshua Thomas Gilardoni said he had drunk too much after police found him staggering in the road.
The defendant was already subject to a probation order, imposed for 12 months in July 2023, for provoking behavior after he banged on his mother’s door and tried to open it using a metal pole.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called on January 4, at 9.32pm, after a report of a man running in the road and appearing intoxicated.
Officers found Gilardoni at Ballaquayle Road in Douglas.
He was in the middle of the road and described as unsteady on his feet and having glazed eyes.
When police approached him, he told them he had drunk too much.
He was arrested but tensed up his arms and struggled with the officers in an effort to stop himself being handcuffed.
He was eventually restrained and taken to police headquarters, where he told police he had gotten too drunk.
In court, he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and being drunk and disorderly.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a further period of probation.
Magistrates revoked the previous probation order and replaced it with a new 12 month one, meaning Gilardoni will now be on probation until January 2025.