A South African national accused of sending graphic pictures of himself to a ‘child’ over the internet will be sentenced next month.
Appearing in the Court of Gaol Delivery on Friday, Ruben Pretorius, of William Proctor Court, Douglas, pleaded guilty to an additional charge of attempting to procure an act of gross indecency against a person under 16.
The offence is said to have taken place in the island on January 20, 2022.
Mr Pretorius has already entered guilty pleas in the summary court to sending offensive, indecent or menacing messages between December 2021 and June 2022.
That court heard the 33-year-old was engaging with someone he believed to be a 12-year-old girl but who was actually an undercover operative.
His case was adjourned for sentence on March 27, pending social inquiry reports. Bail was extended to that date.