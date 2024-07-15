A man has been transferred to a hospital in the UK following a crash on the Mountain Road.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the two-vehicle collision that took place at the 27th Milestone at about 1pm on Sunday.
It involved a black Honda motorbike and a Ford Transit tipper van.
Around six miles of the road from Barrule Park to the Bungalow was closed for a number of hours while an accident investigation got under way.
A spokesman for the Roads Policing Unit said the collision ‘resulted in a male being transported to the UK for further treatment’.
They added: ‘We would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision, who have not yet spoken to the police, to contact police headquarters on 631212 quoting reference 97/4690/24.
‘Police would be interested specifically in speaking with the driver of a white Transit-style van/tipper truck and a motorcyclist who may have been travelling in a line of slow moving traffic at the time (not involved in the collision), in the specific area mentioned.’