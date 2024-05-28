A drunk-driver, who was more than three times the legal limit, has been handed a five year ban and a suspended sentence.
He had also been seen staggering in a pub car park before getting into his car.
The 60-year-old failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 106, above the legal limit of 35, and pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced him to 14 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, as well as a two-year suspended sentence supervision order.
The court heard that the offence was committed on March 26.
Williamson later said that he had believed he was fit to drive, but after he got out of the vehicle to speak to police he fell onto the car bonnet.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling said: ‘Mr Williamson accepts he was incredibly foolish and was very lucky not to have hurt himself or anyone else.’
Ms Gelling asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and referred to a probation report, saying that it detailed significant losses Williamson had suffered over the past few years, which had left him isolated and turning to alcohol in times of stress.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Williamson: ‘This was a significant reading, three times the limit.
‘Police were called due to your manner of driving and you were seen staggering in the car park of a pub.
‘I am somewhat surprised you had believed you were fit to drive.
‘It doesn’t sound as if you were fit to walk, never mind drive.’
Williamson, who lives at Tromode Road in Douglas, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay within seven days.