Alan Christopher O’Reilly, aged 41, of Main Road, Onchan, was this week remanded in custody after breaching his bail conditions.
He has previously denied allegations of controlling or coercive behaviour, common assault on a female, and assault causing actual bodily harm.
Mr O’Reilly was granted bail on August 8 with a condition not to contact the complainant.
However, he admitted in court that they had been in contact with each other.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client had been contacted by the complainant and that it had been going on for several weeks.
Mr Kermode asked for bail to be allowed to continue.
However, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood refused bail and remanded the defendant in custody.
A pre-trial review is due to be held in summary court on October 3.