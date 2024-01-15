A drink-driver who crashed into a taxi has been fined £1,400 and banned from driving for two years.
Arron George Ramsay was nearly double the limit when he drove into the back of the cab at Quarterbridge Road in Douglas.
The 20-year-old bricklayer was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Ramsay had been drinking in Douglas on December 21, into December 22.
He had then agreed to drive a friend home in his Ford Fiesta.
However, after dropping them off, he was heading up Quarterbridge Road when he crashed into the back of a taxi.
The taxi was stationary at the time, waiting to turn up into Devonshire Road.
Ramsay’s Fiesta caused substantial damage to the cab and when police arrived he failed a breathalyser test.
Mr Swain said that no details of the value of the damage caused had been provided by the police, so it was likely that insurers were dealing with that cost
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Ramsay took a further breathalyser test which produced a reading of 69.
The legal limit is 35.
When interviewed, he admitted he had been driving and said he had been to 1886 bar and the Nag’s Head, consuming around two pints and a shot, though he conceded that it could have potentially been more.
He said he had dropped a friend at their home and was then going home himself when the accident occurred.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea and his co-operation at the scene, as well as his admissions to the police in interview.
Ms Lobb said that Ramsay, who lives at Anagh Coar Close in Douglas, had no previous convictions and would be losing his good character as a result of the offence.
The advocate said that her client was a bricklayer and would likely be able to keep his employment, but would be reminded of his actions every time he got the bus to work from now on.
Ms Lobb said that Ramsay had written a letter of apology to the taxi driver which he would like to be forwarded.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.