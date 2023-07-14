Jole Richard Moore, aged 31, of Palatine Road, Douglas, has been remanded in custody at the prison.
He has pleaded not guilty to provoking behaviour, destroying property, and common assault, all alleged to have been committed on June 30.
Moore was on bail at the time of those allegations, after admitting an offence of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, which he is due to be sentenced for on August 8 in summary court.
He is also currently subject to a suspended sentence.
He was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds who submitted a bail application.
However, bail was refused by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.