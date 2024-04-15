A man who dragged a woman over a car bonnet and kicked her in the head after being ejected from a pub has walked free from court with a suspended sentence.
John Charles Walster, 33, pinned two other women to the ground in a series of angry altercations following New Year’s Eve drinks. Walster admitted affray and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
The court that the defendant had consumed eight cans of Stella at home before going to the Albert Hotel in Port St Mary.
He was asked to finish his drink and leave the pub by the landlord because he was said to be bumping into other customers.
Walster initially calmed down but then later became agitated and started shouting and challenging other customers in the pub.
The landlord again told him to leave but he then raised his forearm and pushed the licensee backwards.
Walster was warned about his behaviour but then struck the landlord across his face with his forearm, knocking his glasses off.
He left the pub but began knocking on the window and making hand gestures, dragging his thumb across his throat.
Trouble continued outside as Walster started shouting and swearing at a couple.
He grabbed the woman and slammed her against the bonnet of a car, then dragged her over it, before letting her go as she fell to the ground. Walster then kicked her in the head.
His anger then turned to another woman who he grabbed by the coat and pinned on the ground.
Witnesses pulled him away, but he then grabbed a third woman, by the shoulders, pushing her and pinning her on the ground.
He was again pulled off by members of the public and eventually walked off.
Police went to Walster’s home, at Endfield Avenue in Port St Mary, at just before 2.10am and arrested him.
In the police van he said: ‘It’s New Year’s Eve and I’ve been for a couple of pints.’
During an interview, the defendant showed remorse and gave no excuse for his actions.
His case was committed for sentencing in the Court of General Gaol Delivery after magistrates deemed the offences so serious that they declined summary court jurisdiction.
Deemster Graeme Cook handed Walster a 16-month sentence suspended for two years with two years’ supervision.
He was also given a two-year licence ban and ordered to pay costs of £125. In the lower court, his advocate Jim Travers although the defendant had encountered various parties, the injuries had been limited to tenderness, wooziness, and blurred vision.