A drink-driver who was more than three times the legal limit has been handed a five year ban and a suspended sentence.
Aidan Patrick O’Donnell was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
The 33-year-old Douglas man failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 109, above the legal limit of 35, after he had driven home from his partner’s work outing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced him to eight weeks’ custody, suspended for 18 months.
We previously reported that police received information about a suspected drink-driver on February 11, at 11pm.
O’Donnell had been seen driving a Toyota Yaris on Douglas promenade heading towards the Gaiety Theatre.
He was then seen turning around and heading towards the Sea Terminal, but stopped to let a woman get out of the car.
Officers went to his address, at Ballaughton Park, at 11.33pm and found the Yaris parked there with the engine still warm.
They arrested the defendant and when he took a breathalyser test at police headquarters, it produced the reading of 109.
During an interview, O’Donnell told police he had driven to the Queen’s pub at around 4pm to meet his partner as she was out on a work do.
He said that he had not intended to drink but had a pint.
O’Donnell said that they had then gone to Quids Inn where ‘things got silly’ and he had started drinking.
He admitted that he had then driven home.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
A probation report assessed O’Donnell as a low risk of reoffending.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that she would follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a suspended sentence.
The defendant was represented in court by duty advocate John Wright, who said that no submissions would be necessary as the suspended sentence was the best that his client could hope for.
O’Donnell was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by June 10.