A young man who allowed criminal gangs to use his bank accounts to launder money has narrowly avoided prison.
Tobias Andrew McKee previously admitted being involved in laundering thousands of pounds of criminal cash after opening a Revolut account. The money was then being paid on to third parties.
McKee had acquired credit balances totalling £33,663 via the Revolut account, knowing that the money related to criminal conduct. Revolut is a digital alternative to traditional banking.
The 20-year-old previously entered guilty pleas to acquiring criminal property and entering into a criminal arrangement. The offences were committed between October 2022 and July 2023, when McKee was 18. Dozens of transactions were made with most cash withdrawals made in the Bristol area in England.
He appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday for sentencing.
James Robinson, prosecuting, conceded McKee was being used by other criminals but told the court the defendant ‘knew what he was getting himself into’ and ‘allowed it to go on for a considerable period of time’.
In mitigation, McKee’s advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, said that her client had no relevant previous convictions and had only been 18 when he committed the offences which were now some time ago.
She said her client was now getting on with his life and moving away from the criminality he had got involved in.
She said he was helping look after his girlfriend’s three children and was in full-time employment.
Deemster Graeme Cook told McKee: ‘I take a dim view of this type of offending. If there were not people like you letting this happen then more serious criminals would not be able to continue their wicked trade.’
But he accepted McKee had made positive steps forward with his life, particularly in a job which has a ‘real future’. A glowing reference was submitted by his employer.
Deemster Cook told McKee a suspended sentence with a supervision order was the best way forward to help ensure he remained a productive member of the community.
For the offence of acquiring criminal property, McKee was handed a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years with two years supervision. We was handed a 12-month suspended sentence for entering into a criminal arrangement which will run concurrently.
