A 26-year-old man has admitted a domestic abuse offence.
Conor Robert Ryan Maguire let himself into his ex-partner’s home and refused to leave, then picked up a knife and a potato peeler.
He will be sentenced on October 19 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police received a 999 call on August 15, at 10.30pm.
Maguire’s former partner said that he had entered her home in Ramsey through a back door without her consent.
She said that she had asked him to leave but he refused.
Maguire then told her that he would arrange for drug packages to be sent to her address to get her into trouble and have her child taken away.
He then plugged in his phone charger and made himself at home.
The woman removed the charger and again told him to leave, then started video recording him.
Maguire again repeated his drug threat, saying he was ‘ordering smack’, and told her: ‘I’ll make you lose her. Don’t think that I won’t for one second.’
The woman then waited for police, but Maguire picked up a knife and a potato peeler.
He was said to have held them in her direction but didn’t make any threats with them.
Police arrived and Maguire ran out of the back door with the knife and potato peeler.
They were later found behind a wall and he was subsequently arrested.
During an interview at police headquarters, Maguire was said to have given a lengthy explanation, differing from the woman’s account.
However, Mr Swain said that the defendant was now accepting the offence by way of his guilty plea.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client accepted picking up the knife and potato peeler but reiterated that no threats had been made with them.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction.
Bail was granted with conditions to live at his home address at Mountwood Court, Ramsey, not to contact the complainant or enter her address, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.