A 30-year-old Ramsey man has admitted committing six offences during a four month crime spree.
Luke Geoffrey Pickup has pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, being found drunk in a public place, threatening behaviour, disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, provoking behaviour, and damaging property.
He will be sentenced on April 4 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Pickup’s first offence was committed on July 24.
He took an electric bicycle from Parliament Street in Ramsey.
The owner saw him and shouted to Pickup but he continued to ride off.
He was later seen putting the bike over a wall at the harbour tied to a rope.
When arrested and interviewed, Pickup claimed that he had ridden the bike several times, and that he had told the owner he had left it over a wall to ‘teach him a lesson’ for his manner of riding.
Pickup claimed he was ‘doing a public service.’
On July 29 at 4.55pm, police were called to St Paul’s Square in Ramsey where Pickup was drinking, and shouting and swearing at passers by.
Police arrived and asked him to move on but he said he was going for a run on the beach.
He was described as smelling of alcohol, having glazed eyes, and slurring his words, and was subsequently arrested.
On September 7, Pickup approached a man near to the Swan pub in Ramsey.
He began asking him: ‘Are you with someone?’
The man said he didn’t know him but Pickup continued saying: ‘You’re with this person. Don’t f*****g look at me.’
He clenched his fists and raised them in a boxing stance, as he used more abusive language.
Pickup then got in his face as he continued to shout at the man.
The man went into the Swan to get away from the defendant, but Pickup followed him inside, shouting: ‘You want a f*****g fight?
‘Come on big man.’
He was told to leave and did so but was later arrested.
During an interview, Pickup claimed that the man had nearly hit him with his ‘poor driving’ and had then threatened to hit him in the face.
He denied being aggressive.
On October 19 at 6pm, a member of the public said that they went into the Co-op in Christian Street and Pickup started following him, shouting: ‘You f*****g paedophile ring leader.’
The man said that Pickup came within a foot of him and was ‘charged and aggressive’.
He told Pickup that he didn’t know him, but the defendant continued to repeat: ‘Paedophile ring leader.’
Police were called and Pickup left but he was later found in Parliament Street carrying an open can of lager.
He told the police: ‘What do you want? Protecting the paedos.
‘D’you know what’s going to happen to you? Don’t go to England cos you’re dead.’
During an interview, Pickup claimed that the complainant had confused him with someone else in the Co-op.
On November 20, a witness saw Pickup smearing faeces on the windows of the Court Cafe in Parliament Street in Ramsey.
Pickup spoke to them, saying: ‘If they’re going to be rude to me, I’ll be rude to them.’
He was then believed to have left the island and was not located until January 4.
When officers saw him in Waterloo Road in Ramsey he ran off but was apprehended.
When shown the CCTV footage, Pickup remained silent.
Pickup also admitted breaching a two year probation order, imposed in February 2023, by missing four appointments and leaving the island without permission.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked the court to proceed to sentence with a shortened probation report to be done on the day, saying that his client had been in custody since January 4.
However, magistrates ordered that a full probation report be completed, which will consider all sentencing options and will not be ready until April 4.
No bail application was made and Pickup, whose address was listed as no fixed abode, is remanded in custody.