Lewis Smith, aged 33, of Edremony Estate, Port Erin, has admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood who said that his client had previously pleaded guilty to another charge, of possessing with intent to supply cannabis, which had already been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Wood said that it would be best if both matters were joined up to be sentenced together at the higher court.
Magistrates agreed and committed the second offence to the higher court where Smith will be sentenced on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address and not to leave the island without court consent.