Managers at Bus Vannin have spent a total of 270 hours driving buses from August to October as it deals with staff shortages.
Senior staff at the company have also driven nearly 200 hours over the same period while other non-bus driver staff have added nearly 50 hours of driving time to cover gaps in the service.
The figures came from Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall who was asked by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse at this week’s Tynwald sitting how many hours in each of the last three months have been spent driving buses by managers, senior supervisors, and others
Mr Crookall revealed that, in August, managers carried out 15.5 hours of driving, senior managers 30 and others four.
The numbers increased in September with managers recording 122 hours of driving, senior supervisors 100 and others 18. In October managers recorded 131.5 hours of driving, senior supervisors 60 hours and others 27 hours.
Mr Crookall said there was no additional cost as the driving took place during the senior staffs’ normal working hours. In fact, he said, money had been saved as other drivers did not need to be paid.
When Mr Moorhouse asked how staff were being supported due to additional demands, Mr Crookall said there was a staff member dedicated to looking after the wellbeing of colleagues.
On whether the current challenges will continue, Mr Crookall said: ‘Those challenges are still with us but for the last 10 days we have only had one bus service which we weren’t able to run which was last Saturday.
‘But we are keeping on top of it and working with the staff to look after them and help provide proper service.
The question comes after one of the top bosses at Bus Vannin admitted he had to get back behind the wheel amid a staffing crisis which has led to numerous service cancellations.
The company has been plagued by disruption over the last few months due to a shortage of staff with vacancies to be filled and long-term absentees.
Weekends have proved particularly problematic with not enough casual drivers able to fill in.
Speaking to Manx Radio back in September, head of operations at Bus Vannin Ian Bates admitted he was having to drive a bus.
In explaining how they try to cover a cancelled service he said: ‘If I could use the example of the hospital, we have several services that serve Noble’s, if we have to lose one what we try to do is put out an alternative options.
‘At the moment we have covered most of the hospital runs today (Friday). That includes me, unfortunately heading in that direction myself shortly to cover.
‘I am purely employed to sit behind the computer screen, it’s not ideal for any of my team or myself to be out there but it is very good to understand what my colleagues and hard-working staff are getting challenged with every day but we need to put these services out there.
‘We need to run them and if we have the availability to do so, those who are licensed to be out there driving, then we do.’
At one stage 10 full-time vacancies from a full establishment of 92 were available.