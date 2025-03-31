This afternoon’s Manannan sailing from Douglas to Liverpool has been brought forward due to the ‘biggest spring tide of the year’.
Originally set to leave Douglas at 3pm, the Manannan will now leave 90 minutes earlier at 1:30pm because of low water conditions at the berth.
This means that the later return sailing from Liverpool to Douglas will now depart at 6pm rather than 7:15pm, arriving back to the island at roughly 9pm.
The tides are also set to affect today’s Manxman sailings between the island and Heysham.
They Heysham to Douglas sailing was scheduled to leave at 3:30pm, but will now depart at the much later time of 6pm.
Tonight’s sailing from Douglas to Heysham will also begin at the later time of 10:30pm rather than 8:30pm.
The overnight return sailing to Douglas has therefore also been delayed, departing Heysham at 4:30am.