The Manannan has undergone its biggest refit since it first entered service with the Steam Packet in 2009.
Upgrades were made to customer service areas on board ahead of the vessel’s return to regular schedule at the end of this month when it will be sailing to and from Liverpool.
Manannan is currently covering for the Ben-my-Chree while it is in dry dock.
Due to the ‘complexity of the works’ and ‘global supply chain challenges’, some of the upgrade work will continue into the summer-season only vessel’s return to service, says the company.
The Steam Packet did not disclose how much month the refurbishment cost.
Managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘After many years of great service it was becoming evident that Manannan could use some “TLC”.
‘The team have worked around the clock to get as many of these upgrades as possible installed before she comes back into service on March 23 to cover Ben-my-Chree’s dry dock period.’
Exterior works have been carried out with a fresh coat of paint given in dry-dock, while new flooring has been put down, all seating and tables in the bar area have been refurbished and upholstered, the toilets have been refurbished, and there is a new galley/kitchen and servery being fitted that is a custom built to meet the customer service team’s specifications.
Work has also been completed on a new PA system.