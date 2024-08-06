Sight Matters, the Isle of Man's sight loss charity, has receive a donation of £420 from crafters Mannin Quilters.
This contribution from the group that is for anyone who enjoys sewing, knitting, crocheting and cross stitch will support the charity's ongoing efforts to enhance the lives of those affected by sight loss.
The funds will be allocated to Sight Matters' SUN-Raiser initiative, a project aimed at installing solar panels at Corrin Court, the charity's headquarters in Onchan.
This sustainable energy solution will help reduce the charity's environmental impact and enable more resources to be directed towards essential services for individuals with sight loss.
In addition to supporting Sight Matters, Mannin Quilters also raised £420 for the Parkinson’s Disease Society, demonstrating their broad commitment to supporting the island community.
Peter Marshall, marketing and fundraising lead at Sight Matters, said: ‘We are immensely grateful to Mannin Quilters for their generosity and support. ‘Their donation to our SUN-Raiser initiative will help us make a lasting positive impact on both the environment and the lives of those we serve.’