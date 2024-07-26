A 63-year-old from Peel who headbutted a man at the British pub has been fined £500.
Stephen Hugh Kelly admitted common assault and was also ordered by magistrates to pay prosecution costs of £125.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Kelly was at the Douglas bar on North Quay with work colleagues on December 8.
He was said to have been involved in an incident with another man and had headbutted him.
CCTV footage was said to have shown Kelly putting both hands around the back of the victim’s head and then butting him.
The victim had left the pub and later reported the assault.
Kelly was initially charged with assault causing actual bodily harm but that was later downgraded to common assault
Defence advocate Peter Taylor entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Kelly accepted responsibility for the butt, but not for a cut which the man suffered to his head, as a witness had said they saw no injury after the incident.
Mr Taylor handed in letters of reference for his client and said that Kelly had overreacted to something which was said, but realised that he should have just walked away.
The advocate said that the defendant was having personal issues at the time and was drinking more than he should have, but had since received assistance from Motiv8.
Mr Taylor said that Kelly, who lives at Raad Bridjeen, had fully co-operated with the police and deeply regretted what had happened.
A probation report assessed the defendant’s remorse as genuine and said that, from the references, the offence appeared to have been out of character.