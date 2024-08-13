A Manx Crossfit competitor has spoken out following the tragic death of a fellow competitor.
Aimee Cringle recently made a remarkable debut at the 2024 CrossFit Games in Fort Worth, Texas, placing 13th in the contest.
The 25 year old from Glen Maye was pitted against the world’s top-40 female athletes in the final round of the prestigious competition, which seeks to crown the ‘Fittest Woman on Earth’.
During the same event, Serbian athlete Lazar Dukic disappeared under the water while competing in the swimming segment of the games on Marine Creek Lake.
The 28 year-old’s body was recovered from the water around an hour later according to media report in the US.
The Mail reports that a spokesperson for the CrossFit Games said: 'We are devastated by the passing of Lazar Dukic.
‘Our hearts are with Lazar's entire family, friends, and fellow athletes.
'Out of respect for the family and in cooperation with the Fort Worth Police Department, we will share updates when possible.'
In the wake of the incident, Aimee took to social media to pay tribute to Dukic and expressed her determination to honour the athlete through her future performances.
‘I’m giving it my all for Lazar’, she said.
‘I didn’t know him well, but I know he loved to compete, so I’m out here doing my best for him.
‘Rest in Peace.’
A number of Manx residents took to social media to heap praise on Aimee for both her poignant tribute and her impressive performances in the CrossFit world.
One said: ‘It must be so hard for you all, but keep doing what works for you. We’re proud that you’re putting the island on the map.’ Another added: ‘You’ve done incredibly Aimee, and there’s bigger things to come!’.
In a statement released last Friday, CrossFit CEO Don Faul said following conversations with Dukic’s family and other athletes, it was decided the CrossFit Games would continue as scheduled over the weekend, and the event is now dedicated to Dukic’s memory.
But CrossFit's decision to resume the games sparked criticism from some fans on social media. An investigation is underway into Mr Dukic’s death and the probe will include an ‘independent third-party review of the tragic event,’ Mr Faul added.
Crossfit is a sporting competition renowned for its grueling challenges designed to test the strength, endurance, and overall fitness of its participants.
Aimee’s journey to the CrossFit Games was marked by a series of strong performances, including a 10th place finish in the Worldwide Open, a 19th finish in the Quarterfinals and an outstanding fifth place in the European Semifinals.
Her consistent success led to her becoming only the third British woman ever to compete in the individual category of the CrossFit Games. Former Queen Elizabeth II High School student Aimee, a qualified nurse by trade, is also an Island Games athletics gold medalist.