Manx Concert Brass produced a superb performance on Sunday to qualify for the final of the UK National Brass Band Championships.
Under the direction of Ian Clague MBE, the band’s performance of the Phil Lawrence arrangement, ‘A Day in the Life of a Knight’, impressed the adjudicators and clinched third place in the first section of the North West Regional Championships.
As a result, it secured them a place in the National Finals in Cheltenham in September.
Performing in the Opera House at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, Manx Concert Brass was the first to play after being drawn out at number one.
Yet the early start did not deter from a fine showing as the band was placed third out of 16 bands in the contest and was praised by adjudicators for its ‘musical approach’ and playing with ‘sparkle’.
Musical director Ian Clague said: ‘Naturally we are all thrilled at the result which is the culmination of many months’ hard work and dedication from all involved.
‘The North West is probably one of the most difficult in the UK to qualify from because it has such a high concentration of leading brass bands but a team effort has paid off and this has put a smile on everyone’s faces.
‘To qualify for the National Finals in September is a real feather in the cap and we are absolutely delighted.’