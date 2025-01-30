MHKs have hit out at a lack of transparency over proposed - and possibly already implemented - health cuts.
Criticism came after former health minister Lawrie Hooper published an embargoed press release which was issued by Manx Care on January 15 but subsequently withdrawn - and the embargo extended until further notice.
That press release outlined a series of urgent measures that had been proposed and agreed by the Manx Care board to address the organisation’s continuing financial challenges.
It is facing a projected £15m overspend by the end of the financial year.
The measures included plans to temporarily suspend elective operations, close in-patient wards and freeze recruitment.
There have been reports of operations already having been cancelled and claims by one medical professional that Manx Care has requested Liverpool University Hospitals stop treating Isle of Man patients, except in an emergency, until the end of the financial year.
Health Minister Claire Christian was due to answer an urgent question on proposed health cuts in the House of Keys this week but was absent due to illness.
Onchan MHK Rob Callister said: ‘If the contents of this embargoed press release are accurate, then serious questions must be addressed.
‘However, as a publicly elected member of the House of Keys for Onchan, I find it deeply troubling that significant financial matters are unfolding behind the scenes without any official statements in either Tynwald Court or the House of Keys.
‘This lack of transparency is disrespectful to members and to the constituents we have been elected to serve. Serious questions must be answered in next week's House of Keys regarding this matter. ‘
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover said: ‘This is an absolute disgrace.’
Manx Care has invited the media to interview chief executive Teresa Cope this afternoon regarding the measures to address the organisation’s financial challenges.