Politicians have voiced concerns amid reports that Manx Care is already implementing cost-cutting measures - including cancelling surgeries and off-island treatment being scrapped.
The financial struggles of Manx Care are well-documented after the Treasury insisted last year it would have to make savings amid a forecast £16.8m overspend this financial year.
Despite having already identified millions of pounds in savings through efficiency measures and non-clinical cuts, Manx Care is still forecasting a £15m overspend by the end of the financial year.
But on Tuesday, former Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said he’d heard ‘rumours’ of surgeries on the island already being cancelled as part of the cost-cutting drive, claims which he described as ‘the stories you hope never to hear.’
His statement came on the same day that Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher, also a former political member of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), was due to have an urgent question on the issue answered in the House of Keys.
She had tabled a question to the DHSC Minister Claire Christian, asking: ‘Whether any reductions to elective surgeries or other services are being proposed or planned; and if she will make a statement?’
However, Ms Christian was absent from this week’s sitting of the House of Keys due to illness.
But after the sitting, Ms Faragher posted on social media saying: ‘Unfortunately, my urgent question couldn't be answered today. But like Lawrie (Hooper), I've been receiving worried messages from people across the island, news about theatre closures and off-island treatment being withdrawn.
‘I can't believe government has pushed this through, without telling people. It's a huge change to our healthcare services and will have a big impact on all of us.
‘I'm happy to talk with anyone affected, please don't worry alone. I will keep pushing on this and I know I'm not the only politician who is concerned about this.’
Ramsey MHK Mr Hooper had earlier posted similar concerns of social media.
He said: ‘I’m starting to hear about cancelled theatre lists with surgeries being cancelled or postponed, patients being told about funding being unavailable, etc.
‘The stories you hope never to hear
‘Government of course has only last week in Tynwald denied any cuts are coming - but the anecdotal evidence is starting to mount up.
‘If anyone has had any of this happen to them - or knows anything about it - please let me know
‘I don’t want to cause any unnecessary alarm but what I’m hearing is really concerning me, and it seems impossible to get any information out of the official channels.’
Manx Care CEO Teresa Cope was due to hold a press briefing earlier this month in which it is understood she was to outline what further cost-cutting measures would be needed. However, that was cancelled as further discussions were due to be held.
Since then, there has been no news on what further measures, if any, will be needed to reduce Manx Care’s overspend.
Mr Hooper, who announced his shock resignation from his Health Minister role ministerial role in October, had earlier warned further cuts to frontline services, included ward closures, would be needed if Manx Care are to balance the books.
Media IoM has approached Manx Care and the DHSC for a comment, but they say they cannot do so until the Minister has been able to respond to the question tabled by Ms Faragher.
However, Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson said: ‘In terms of Manx Care, extra financial support has been provided to better understand and mitigate their financial position. The board have agreed a number of measures to reduce the current expected overspend which is estimated to be approximately £15 million by the end of the financial year.
‘These have been discussed with the DHSC and their Minister who will be making a statement to Tynwald.’